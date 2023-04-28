Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, an increase of 671.8% from the March 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Bonterra Resources Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of BONXF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.24. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,517. Bonterra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24.

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

