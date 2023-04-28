boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 53.88 ($0.67).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOO. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.44) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.44) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.56) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of BOO stock opened at GBX 49.54 ($0.62) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 53.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. boohoo group has a twelve month low of GBX 30 ($0.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 92.28 ($1.15). The company has a market capitalization of £629.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,642.00 and a beta of 1.83.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

