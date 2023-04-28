Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 1.3% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Booking by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its position in Booking by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,708.65.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,169,583.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $1,447,583.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,069,259.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,355 shares of company stock worth $6,005,408. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $22.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,661.94. The company had a trading volume of 71,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,559.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2,240.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,721.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 128.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

