Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Raised to $297.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $291.00 to $297.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $331.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.58.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of SAM opened at $316.16 on Friday. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $287.00 and a 52-week high of $422.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.41). Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,140.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter worth about $584,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2,099.7% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 13,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.