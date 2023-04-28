Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.79-$1.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Boston Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.14-$7.20 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BXP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Boston Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.72.

Shares of BXP stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.88. 207,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,230. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $123.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.56%.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Lustig acquired 10,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 1,272.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

