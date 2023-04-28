Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2023

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXPGet Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.79-$1.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Boston Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.14-$7.20 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BXP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Boston Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.72.

Boston Properties Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of BXP stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.88. 207,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,230. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $123.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew J. Lustig acquired 10,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 1,272.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.