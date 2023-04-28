Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.14-7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.13. Boston Properties also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.79-1.81 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BXP. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut Boston Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.72.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of BXP traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.29. The company had a trading volume of 956,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.07. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $123.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.86.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Properties news, Director Matthew J. Lustig acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $529,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1,272.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Articles

