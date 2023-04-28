Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Bread Financial Price Performance

BFH stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $28.78. 159,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,059. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.83. Bread Financial has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $57.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. Bread Financial’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

BFH has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFH. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $153,464,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $52,807,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,438,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $21,151,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.