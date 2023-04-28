Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Shares Down 2.2%

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) shares fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €72.64 ($80.71) and last traded at €73.08 ($81.20). 502,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €74.74 ($83.04).

A number of research analysts have commented on BNR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($90.00) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays set a €84.00 ($93.33) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($84.44) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €77.50 ($86.11) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($95.56) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €70.19 and its 200-day moving average price is €65.93.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

