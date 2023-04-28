Brian P. Anderson Sells 15,000 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PulteGroup Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,047,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.00. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHM. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. CWM LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 728,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after buying an additional 142,668 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 33,834 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 17,264 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

