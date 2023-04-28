Bridgeworth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bridgeworth LLC lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,450,495,000 after acquiring an additional 121,666 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after buying an additional 439,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after buying an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $520,230,000 after buying an additional 434,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,363,053 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $449,662,000 after acquiring an additional 402,626 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295 over the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $95.04 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The company has a market capitalization of $256.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

