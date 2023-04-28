Bridgeworth LLC Takes Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,760,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,651,985,000 after purchasing an additional 258,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,299,000 after acquiring an additional 239,186 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,228,000 after acquiring an additional 85,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,021,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,604,000 after acquiring an additional 59,360 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Genuine Parts Stock Up 2.6 %

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

GPC opened at $167.61 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $125.55 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

