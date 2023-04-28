Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the March 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.45. 104,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,086. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $23.49.
Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.3359 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHFAN)
