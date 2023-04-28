Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the March 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.45. 104,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,086. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $23.49.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.3359 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.