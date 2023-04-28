Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 901 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HZNP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,276,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,316,812,000 after acquiring an additional 354,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,619,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $966,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,576 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,777,000 after acquiring an additional 188,413 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,235.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,852,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,851 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 12.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,509,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,319,000 after acquiring an additional 274,876 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HZNP opened at $111.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $113.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.85.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 14.37%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.