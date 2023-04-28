Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,511,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 1.0 %

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $131.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.62. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $133.55. The company has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.58.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.09.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.