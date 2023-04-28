Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $4.11 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after buying an additional 11,640 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.75.

Shares of KEYS opened at $141.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.14 and a 200-day moving average of $168.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

