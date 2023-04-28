Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $4.19 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 142.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 30.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OMC opened at $90.26 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $96.78. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.59.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMC. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

