Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $4.98 Million Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.3% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.20.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $216.08 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $251.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,119 shares of company stock worth $1,739,084. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Articles

