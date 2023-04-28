Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $5.30 Million Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,691,122,000 after buying an additional 476,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,764,000 after buying an additional 403,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,330,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,330,000 after buying an additional 1,579,078 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,390,000 after purchasing an additional 175,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $103.61 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $136.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.55 and a 200-day moving average of $108.87. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of -34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

