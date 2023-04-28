Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $5.47 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after purchasing an additional 642,649 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 70.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,977,000 after purchasing an additional 550,306 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Paychex by 224.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 737,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,801,000 after purchasing an additional 510,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,188,000 after purchasing an additional 411,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $107.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.10 and its 200-day moving average is $114.74. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.78 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

