Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 295,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,487 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2,039.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th.

(Get Rating)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.