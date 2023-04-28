Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,963,780,000 after acquiring an additional 154,917 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 21.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,394,000 after acquiring an additional 461,425 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,165,000 after acquiring an additional 49,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,849,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,320. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waste Management Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

WM stock opened at $161.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

