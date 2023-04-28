Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 2,949 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 406.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,163,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,583 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 699.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,007,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,928,000 after acquiring an additional 881,080 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 366.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,296,000 after acquiring an additional 429,300 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth $32,175,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1,668.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 422,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,767,000 after acquiring an additional 398,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $111.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.51. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.59 and a 1 year high of $111.63.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

