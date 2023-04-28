Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,188 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 22.8% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,129,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,712,000 after purchasing an additional 209,584 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 38.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,815,000 after purchasing an additional 276,909 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after acquiring an additional 538,493 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 7.7 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.17.

MOH opened at $296.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.90.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile



Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

