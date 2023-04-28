Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issues Earnings Results

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb updated its FY23 guidance to $7.95-8.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $7.95-$8.25 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.86. 4,114,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,840,732. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $140.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.01 and its 200-day moving average is $72.68.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

