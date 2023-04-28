Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issues Earnings Results

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb updated its FY23 guidance to $7.95-8.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $7.95-$8.25 EPS.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.86. 4,114,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,840,732. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $140.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.01 and its 200-day moving average is $72.68.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.29%.
Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.63.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
- Mondelez International Pricing Power Takes It To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.