Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.95-$8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.08 billion-$47.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.84 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.95-8.25 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE:BMY traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $67.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,478,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,888,766. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $142.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.68. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $81.43.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.29%.
Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.