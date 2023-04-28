Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.95-$8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.08 billion-$47.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.84 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.95-8.25 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $67.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,478,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,888,766. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $142.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.68. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

