Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol-Myers Squibb updated its FY23 guidance to $7.95-8.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $7.95-$8.25 EPS.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.5 %
NYSE BMY traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $66.60. 5,372,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,853,839. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.01 and a 200 day moving average of $72.68. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $140.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 77.29%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.63.
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
