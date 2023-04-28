Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Boosted by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 17,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $622.31. 622,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,619. The firm has a market cap of $259.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $620.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.30. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $648.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

