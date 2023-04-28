Brokerages Set American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) PT at $44.40

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

AEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Up 2.6 %

AEL stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.00. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 86.25% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $654.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Alan David Matula acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $252,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,941. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after buying an additional 49,702 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,109,000 after buying an additional 85,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,313,000 after purchasing an additional 142,611 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,278,000 after buying an additional 196,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 5,908.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,793,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,837 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Featured Stories

