Brokerages Set Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Price Target at $5.00

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Geron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Geron in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of GERN stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. Geron has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $3.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 23,808.89% and a negative return on equity of 132.71%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Geron will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Geron news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 384,719 shares of Geron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,698.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Olivia Kyusuk Bloom sold 400,000 shares of Geron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,731.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 384,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $1,165,698.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,231,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,097. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Geron by 12.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 107,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Geron in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Geron by 450.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 303,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 248,403 shares in the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

(Get Rating)

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.