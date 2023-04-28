Brokerages Set Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) PT at $43.33

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 645.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Insmed by 2,170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

INSM stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.53. Insmed has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.03.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.20). Insmed had a negative net margin of 196.26% and a negative return on equity of 865.02%. The company had revenue of $59.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.78 million. On average, research analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

