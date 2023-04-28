Brokerages Set Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) PT at $57.91

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.91.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. UBS Group raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,166,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,592,000 after acquiring an additional 72,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,828,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,229,000 after purchasing an additional 97,945 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,513,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,364,000 after purchasing an additional 116,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,874,000 after purchasing an additional 140,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.23. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $41.24 and a 1-year high of $68.71.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.95%.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Articles

