Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKLGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the bank on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Brookline Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Brookline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 36.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

BRKL traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.51. 89,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKLGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $112.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Brookline Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

In related news, Director Bogdan Nowak acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,141.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bogdan Nowak acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,141.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $222,831.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,174.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 40,500 shares of company stock worth $458,360 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

