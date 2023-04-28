Brookmont Capital Management Acquires Shares of 946 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Brookmont Capital Management acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 242,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,674,000 after purchasing an additional 28,336 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 160,790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,312,000 after purchasing an additional 21,948 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 43,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stryker Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $299.29. 398,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Articles

