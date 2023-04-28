Brookmont Capital Management Decreases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Brookmont Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.7% of Brookmont Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.69.

Amgen Stock Down 0.2 %

Amgen stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.89. 1,295,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.76. The company has a market cap of $128.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.