Brookmont Capital Management Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Brookmont Capital Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $73.54. 6,477,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,460,158. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.47. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $73.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

