Brookmont Capital Management Sells 326 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Brookmont Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Crown Castle accounts for approximately 1.2% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 64.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,264 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,949 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,419,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,691,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,994,000 after acquiring an additional 451,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,867,983,000 after acquiring an additional 445,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.5 %

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.54. 646,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,037. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.71 and its 200 day moving average is $135.79. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $193.95.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

