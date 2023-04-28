Brookmont Capital Management Trims Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Brookmont Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours makes up 2.2% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.86. 848,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,781. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.83 and its 200-day moving average is $69.03.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.08%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

