Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues Earnings Results

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS.
Brunswick Stock Performance
NYSE:BC remained flat at $85.23 on Friday. 465,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.53. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $93.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.83.
Brunswick Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick
In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,234 shares of company stock worth $1,167,542. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Brunswick by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $627,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brunswick (BC)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.