Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Lowered to $94.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BC. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of BC opened at $85.23 on Friday. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,542. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.4% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 814,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,757,000 after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 19.0% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

