Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,317 shares during the quarter. Bunge accounts for about 6.3% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned 0.27% of Bunge worth $40,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.22.

NYSE BG traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $92.92. The company had a trading volume of 252,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,568. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.59 and its 200-day moving average is $96.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $118.99.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 23.76%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

