Burney Co. Cuts Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $170,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.90 and its 200 day moving average is $61.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $71.87.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

