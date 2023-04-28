Burney Co. Decreases Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 231,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dover Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.31.

NYSE:DOV opened at $144.58 on Friday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.27.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.