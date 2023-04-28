Burney Co. Increases Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 373.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,082 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE:URI opened at $357.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $405.01 and its 200-day moving average is $376.96. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $426.38.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Articles

