Burney Co. Raises Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Burney Co. increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,311,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,283,000 after buying an additional 105,705 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.4% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,976,000 after buying an additional 216,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,240,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,590,000 after acquiring an additional 27,057 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,089,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $272,045,000 after acquiring an additional 67,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,081,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,384,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $232.69 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Stories

