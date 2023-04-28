Burney Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,725 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.92.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $82.08 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $82.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

