Burney Co. Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 14,191 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,955,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,138,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,173,676,000 after buying an additional 351,136 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,689,512 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,518,117,000 after buying an additional 316,416 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,363,917,000 after buying an additional 218,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,226,688 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $989,536,000 after buying an additional 813,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT stock opened at $109.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $190.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $118.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

