Burney Co. Sells 3,404 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $229.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.46. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The firm has a market cap of $430.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

