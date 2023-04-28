Burney Co. Takes Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Burney Co. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 45,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 344.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In other news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at $841,721.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at $841,721.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $61,210.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,700.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,949 shares of company stock worth $242,572. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $92.33 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $93.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.97 and its 200-day moving average is $79.26.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on JACK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.41.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

