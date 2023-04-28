Burney Co. Trims Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Burney Co. reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $901.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORLY opened at $915.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $918.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $851.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $827.79.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 196.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

