C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Underperform”

Wolfe Research lowered shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AI. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of AI stock opened at $17.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.61. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $34.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $105,622.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,660.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $720,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,298,306.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $105,622.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,660.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,689. Corporate insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in C3.ai by 755.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

